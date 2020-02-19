|
Edward J. Sagan
Edward J. Sagan, of Sylvania, 3 weeks short of 91 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Toledo to Stanley and Sophie (Wozniak) Sagan on March 10, 1929. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1947 and in 1951 married the love of his life, Theresa Muszynski. Ed was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served from 1951 to 1953. Upon his return home, he worked at Doehler-Jarvis as a tool and die machine repairman and then became a United States Postal Service letter carrier with routes in Oregon and then the Shoreland area in Point Place; working until his retirement in 1994. He had a deep love for his family; especially his grandchildren, where he enjoyed attending their school programs and sporting events. Ed enjoyed reading about World Wars I and II, and the Korean War conflicts and loved watching old classic western movies.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa; and children, Sue (Chuck) Schafstall, Barb (Tim) Weaver, and Eileen (Steve) Best. He cherished his grandchildren, Kim (Alex) Vongries of Evergreen, CO, and Ashley, Lauren, and Cameron Best of Sylvania, OH. He is also survived by sister, Irene Latkofsky, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Sagan, Helen Zglinski, Stella Wisniewski; and Godchildren, Rita Kelley and Edward Latkofsky.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH (419-841-2422), where a Rosary Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main Street, Sylvania, OH. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to St. Joseph Church, Sylvania.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020