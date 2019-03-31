Services Celebration of Life 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM Sandusky Yacht Club Resources More Obituaries for Edward Moxley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward James Moxley

Edward James Moxley of Vickery, OH, was born to John Farnum Moxley and Bernice Jean (Shoup) Moxley on February 2, 1947, in Medina, OH. After an illness of eight months he went home to the Lord on March 22, 2019. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.



Ed graduated from Medina High School in 1965. He attended The Ohio State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, majoring in finance. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant upon graduation and served in the US Army, doing his tour of service in Alaska. He finished his career in the Army as a Captain.



Ed's love in life was wetlands conservation. He managed Moxley's Marsh in Bayview, OH, for over 45 years. Many people over the years would seek his expert advice in managing their own properties both locally and in different states.



Ed was also quite active in Ducks Unlimited. He served as the local chairman for the Sandusky Bay Chapter. He then served as State Chairman for Ohio in 1983 and 1984. He then moved on to the national level where he was a Regional Vice President for Ohio and Michigan. He served on the National Board of Directors and also on the DU Canada Board of Directors.



Ed recently served as the president of LEMA, the Lake Erie Marsh Association. He was a founding member. He accumulated many conservation awards over his life including Outstanding American Conservationist, the Firelands Audubon Society Conservation Award, the Goodyear/NACD Conservation Award, the Ducks Unlimited Wings of Innovation Award, and the Ducks Unlimited Conservation Service Award. .



He had an extensive library of hunting books. He loved to read about hunting and military history. Ed was the author of two books "A Waterfowler's Scrapbook" and "A Waterfowler's Scrapbook II." Ed loved to travel, hunt, and fish. He went on safari to Africa when he graduated from high school. He hunted big game in Alaska, Montana, and British Columbia. His passion was waterfowl hunting and he traveled to Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Alaska to enjoy the sport. Ed fished in the western states, Scotland, and Norway.



Ed was a huge fan of his beloved OSU Buckeye football. He loved listening to the marching band as well and enjoyed attending their concerts on their way to the game up north. During recent years he became an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.



Most importantly Ed was a great Husband, Father, Papa, Friend, and Mentor to so many people whose lives that he touched.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Sue. They had been married over 42 years after their outdoor wedding in Moxley's Marsh. He is also survived by his son Brant (Gabrielle) of Glendale, AZ, and son Michael (Lisa) of Elyria, OH. Ed is also survived by Grandchildren, Lauren in AZ and Grace and Michael, Jr. of Elyria.



Ed's wish was to be cremated. There will be a celebration of his life held at the Sandusky Yacht Club on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:30 to 2:00 where we hope his friends will come and share some of their favorite stories.



Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Ducks Unlimited or the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.



