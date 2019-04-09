Services Celebration of Life 11:30 AM - 2:00 PM Sandusky Yacht Club Resources More Obituaries for Edward Moxley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward James Moxley

1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) VICKERY, Ohio - Edward James Moxley, a lifelong waterfowler, a Ducks Unlimited activist, and a Sandusky Bay marsh owner, died March 22 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 72.



He had cirrhosis, his son Michael said.



The elder Mr. Moxley, who owned Moxley's Marsh in Bay View, Ohio, retired in 2013 after about 45 years of managing the marshlands.



In the 1990s and 2000s, he was also a private investor, specializing in commercial real estate, his son said.



The elder Mr. Moxley was a former Ohio chairman for the Ducks Unlimited conservation group. He also at different times served as the group's Sandusky Bay Chapter chairman and regional vice president for Ohio and Michigan.



He was on the group's national board of directors and on the national board of Ducks Unlimited's sister organization, Ducks Unlimited Canada.



In addition, he recently served as the president of Lake Erie Marsh Association, where he was a founding member.



"You can't explain it in a couple of minutes. It's the joy of the marsh," Mr. Moxley told The Blade in 2007. "It's all those things people like about the outdoors. These little wild spots are getting more and more harder to find."



His conservation awards include Outstanding American Conservationist, the Firelands Audubon Society Conservation Award, the Goodyear/?NACD Conservation Award, the Ducks Unlimited Wings of Innovation Award, and the Ducks Unlimited Conservation Service Award.



In 2006, he was honored as Ducks Unlimited's Ohio Volunteer Conservationist of the Year.



He also authored A Waterfowler Scrapbook, and A Waterfowler Scrapbook II, in 1997 and 2002 respectively.



"What was really unique about Ed is that he was extremely intelligent and that when he got into any of those topics the depth of his knowledge was so great. He was extraordinary in that respect," said Gildo Tori, a friend who is the chief policy officer at Ducks Unlimited, adding that he spent a spent a lot of time with Mr. Moxley in the marshlands - hunting and talking about the science of waterfowl and restoring the marshlands.



"He wasn't just content at ... restoring the wildlife in Ohio. He had to travel to Washington to make a difference all across North America," Mr. Tori said, adding that the two had gone to Washington together on multiple occasions to lobby congressmen and senators to pass wetland conservation bills.



Said son Michael: "He had a passion for protecting the marshlands ... and he loved the outdoors," adding that his father "grew up in the marshlands" and liked to take family and friends duck-hunting.



Edward Moxley loved the outdoors so much that he wound up with large chunks of Erie County's most ecologically valuable land over the years - an accumulation of various parcels passed down from his father and those he purchased himself.



His family had managed to get a lot of the land near Sandusky Bay restored and declared off-limits to development. He had lived near the property since the 1970s.



Mr. Moxley's 265 acres have been improved considerably and converted into a highly functional wetland that attracts great blue herons, egrets, hawks, white pelicans, and bald eagles in addition to the usual array of ducks, swans, and geese. The marshes are remnants of purchases his father made with two partners when Mr. Moxley was young.



Reconstructed dikes and other improvements were phased in on the most prime wetland acreage over the years. The work continued through 2006 with help from various state and federal programs for which he qualified.



Mr. Moxley was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Medina, Ohio, to Bernice and John Moxley. In 1965, he graduated from Medina High School and went to Ohio State University, from which he received a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance in 1969.



Upon graduation, he was commissioned in the Army as a second lieutenant and was a finance officer in Alaska until 1977, when he was discharged with the rank of captain.



In his free time, Mr. Moxley enjoyed traveling, hunting, and fishing, having started duck hunting as an 8-year-old in the mid-1950s. He also had a library of hunting books and collected waterfowling literature and memorabilia.



He had gone on safari in Africa and hunted big game in Alaska, Montana, and British Columbia. Waterfowl hunting had taken him to Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Alaska, Colombia, and Paraguay. He also fished in Scotland and Norway.



Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Sue; sons, Brant and Michael; and three grandchildren.



A celebration of life will begin at 11:30 a.m. April 27 at Sandusky Yacht Club. Arrangements were by All Ohio Cremation & Burial Society Inc.



The family suggests tributes to Ducks Unlimited or the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on Apr. 9, 2019