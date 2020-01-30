Home

Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
Edward James "Rock" Ramm


1948 - 2020
Edward James "Rock" Ramm Obituary
Edward James "Rock" Ramm

Edward James "Rock" Ramm, 71, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Kingston Care Center of Sylvania.

Ed was a graduate of Libbey High School, where he played football, and attended Mahoning Valley College, Warren, Ohio, where he was on the diving team. He worked for 25 years as a draftsman for the Toledo Molding and Die Company. Ed "Rock" enjoyed watching sports, especially golf, cooking shows and enjoyed good food and bowling. He traveled many times to Myrtle Beach with his parents and family and always proclaimed "I'm just the driver".

Ed was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, in 2000 and by his parents Edward and Shirley Ramm. He is survived by his children, Scott (Ashley) Ramm and Lisa Ramm; grandchildren, Hannah and Madison Ramm; brothers, Gary (Sue) Ramm, and Ron (Peggy) Ramm; and sister Glenna (Carl) Wilson and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Friday, January 31st, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Willow Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020
