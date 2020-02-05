|
Edward Joseph "Pete" Rozanski
Pete died February 3, 2020. He was born to Pearl (Jagozinski) and Joseph Rozanski on January 12, 1937. He had three older brothers, Richard, Thomas, and Joseph.
Pete grew up in the old Polish neighborhood known as Kushvanch. He attended Nativity Grade School graduating in 1950. He was a member of the CYO football championship that year. (He made me put that in.) He attended Macomber majoring in architectural drafting. His junior year he went to work for Toledo Edison on a co-op as a draftsman and surveyor. (This is astonishing because his favorite tools were a hammer and duct tape). He then enrolled in the University of Toledo. Pete was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Phi and continued his relationship with many "brothers" for the rest of his life. He graduated with a BBA in 1959.
He went to work for Connecticut Mutual which later became Mass Mutual. He had a successful career for 37 years. He was a member of The Million Dollar Club. Before retiring in 2000, he and his wife Gayle traveled to many Caribbean islands.
In 2000 Pete suffered a spinal cord injury in physical therapy and spent the rest of his life in a wheel chair. He demonstrated a strong will to do as much as possible. Naples, Florida became their winter home for fifteen years.
Pete is survived by children, Scott Rozanski (Lisa), Kelly Mahama (Georges), Todd Somerville (Jill), Terry Somerville (Ercell) and five grandchildren.
His wife Gayle would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and aids that have tried to give him the best life possible. Those who would like to give a memorial to Pete can choose Hospice of Northwest Ohio at 800 S. Detroit, Toledo, OH 43609.
A memorial party will be held for Pete at a later date. No one loved parties more than him. American Cremation Events assisted the family.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020