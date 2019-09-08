|
Edward Justen
Edward A Justen
Born May 14, 1934 in Toledo to John J Justen and Mary A (Walters) Justen. Ed grew up on Fulton Street in Toledo and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. After graduation, he served in the US Army during the Korean war, and attended the University of Toledo (back then it was TU) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Ed worked for Boeing Aerospace during the golden age of the Saturn V rocket development. He finished his career working for IBM and after 25 years of service retired in Arizona.
Ed had a quick wit and an engaging personality. He had a passion for old boats—especially vintage Lymans and Lake Erie. He loved to paint and draw. Ed is survived by his wife Joann Dorothy (Brancheau) Justen; Sons Gary (Lauri), Casey (Lori), Michael (Terri) and Matthew (Keren); Sister Judy Brancheau, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren, a large extended family and many good friends. Memorial donations can be made to The Ohio Living Foundation, Greater Toledo. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Ed's hospice nurses Kylie and Heather for their compassionate care and companionship. Ed's life will be celebrated with a "Viking Funeral" when the extended family gathers in Toledo, OH next summer for its family reunion.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019