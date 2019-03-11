Home

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Edward L. "Ed" Krauel


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward L. "Ed" Krauel Obituary
Edward L. "Ed" Krauel

Edward L. "Ed" Krauel, age 101, of Lambertville, MI, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home with loving family by his side. He was born on February 7, 1918 to Otto and Lena Krauel in Toledo. Ed graduated from Libbey High School. As a young boy he had a paper route for many years and was a member of Boy Scouts where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII and served on Patrol Torpedo Boat (PT 190 in Squadron 12) in the South Pacific. After the military he was employed in the automotive industry working for several Toledo area dealerships. Ed enjoys stamp collecting, college sports and is a member of PT Boats, Inc. and the Conn-Weissenberger American Legion Post 587. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Ed will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ed is survived by his loving children, Alice Goddess, Ruth (Lou) Gora, James (Teresa) Krauel and Gregory Zieren; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Harris) Krauel; infant sister, Ruth Krauel; and son, Michael Zieren.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Ed are asked to consider PT Boats, Inc., P.O. Box 38070, Germantown, TN 38183-0070 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

To leave a special message for Ed's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
