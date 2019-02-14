|
Edward L. Pendleton
Mr. Edward L. Pendleton was born May 26, 1955 in Whatley, AL to the union of Truman and Rosetta Pendleton. He departed this life, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo in the presence of loving family. He worked several jobs: Maumee Youth Services, Grace Community Center and Lucas County Juvenile Probation Department, where he retired.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019