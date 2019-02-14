Home

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
Edward L. Pendleton Obituary
Edward L. Pendleton

Mr. Edward L. Pendleton was born May 26, 1955 in Whatley, AL to the union of Truman and Rosetta Pendleton. He departed this life, Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo in the presence of loving family. He worked several jobs: Maumee Youth Services, Grace Community Center and Lucas County Juvenile Probation Department, where he retired.

Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Saturday from 11 A.M. until the time of Services at Noon. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 14, 2019
