Edward L. "Ed" Szyskowski Edward L. "Ed" Szyskowki, age 88, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility. He was born June 5, 1931 in Toledo, OH to Leo and Lillian (Szkatulski) Szyskowski. Ed was a mail carrier for the US Postal Service for 30 years. A Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and Veteran of the Korean War, he was a member of VFW Post 5530. Ed was a longtime parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church and active member of the church's Holy Name Society, having served as president, secretary and treasurer over the years. He was also a dedicated volunteer at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. He enjoyed watching sports and was a big fan of the UT Rockets. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be dearly missed. Ed is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Ignatowicz) Szyskowski, whom he married on September 11, 1954; sons, James (Mary) Szyskowski and Kevin (Susan) Szyskowski; grandchildren, Joseph Szyskowski, Brian (Amanda) Szyskowski, and Shane (Jennifer) Brion; great-grandchildren, Aidon Brion, Brady Brion, Sadie Szyskowski, and Darcie Szyskowski; and sisters, Marie Sobczak, Sadie Morgan, and Lilly Szyskowski. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo and Richard; sister, Ruth Leonard; and infant son, Mark. Immediate family will gather for a Funeral Mass at Regina Coeli Church. Interment with Military Honors led by the VFW 606 Burial Corps will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with Ed's family at www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.