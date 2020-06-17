Edward L. Wilson
1941 - 2020
Edward L Wilson

October 8, 1941 - June 12, 2020

Edward LeeRoy Wilson went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born October, 8, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Walter and Renabelle Wilson. After attending Whitmer High School, Ed met and married Sandra Zahner and they were blessed with three children.

He retired after working 33 years as a machine operator for Dana Corporation and enjoyed staying home, being with family and watching his grandchildren play sports. Ed loved music. When he was 12 years old he played for Pat Boone and he was part of a band that cut a record in Nashville.

Edward leaves his wife of fifty-five years, Sandra; children, Greg (Connie) Wilson, Dave (Rose) Wilson and Sherry (James) Griesinger; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio, where services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Ed will be laid to rest at Swanton Township Cemetery.

Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.

www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
JUN
18
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
4198658879
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Uncle Eddie always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. I was just a child but some of my fondest childhood memories were with Uncle Eddie and Aunt Sandy. Many sympathies for your loss.
Meagan Wilson
Family
