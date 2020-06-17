Edward L Wilson
October 8, 1941 - June 12, 2020
Edward LeeRoy Wilson went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born October, 8, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Walter and Renabelle Wilson. After attending Whitmer High School, Ed met and married Sandra Zahner and they were blessed with three children.
He retired after working 33 years as a machine operator for Dana Corporation and enjoyed staying home, being with family and watching his grandchildren play sports. Ed loved music. When he was 12 years old he played for Pat Boone and he was part of a band that cut a record in Nashville.
Edward leaves his wife of fifty-five years, Sandra; children, Greg (Connie) Wilson, Dave (Rose) Wilson and Sherry (James) Griesinger; twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio, where services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020. Ed will be laid to rest at Swanton Township Cemetery.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com.
