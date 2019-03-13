Edward Lowell Pohlman



Edward Lowell Pohlman, 83, passed with his family at his side Saturday, March 9, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Edward was born December 25, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Lowell E. and Rose M. Pohlman. Ed graduated from Macomber High School; University of Toledo Com-Tech and Spring Arbor College where he earned a Bachelor's degree.



Highlights of his working career include General Manager of Wayne Graphics; Kaiser (later AMC) Jeep Corp. in sales and promotion and Libbey Glass where he worked 23 years as manager of advertising and public relations before retirement. Afterward he also served as a Program Coordinator for AMI (Alliance for the Mentally Ill) of Greater Toledo before retiring again to care for his loving wife, Mary.



Ed faithfully served throughout his adult life in many organization including Toastmasters International where he was Toastmaster of the Year in 1975 and eventually as Area Governor for District Nine. He later served on the Board of Trustees for NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill) Ohio. Faith was an important part of his life too. Over time, he was a member of Zion, Holy Trinity and Community of Christ Lutheran Churches in Toledo and Whitehouse, Ohio.



Ed's loving family includes his children: Eddie, Cindy (John) Knapp, Jim (Jackie) and Kim; his grandchildren, Taylor (Knapp) and Kaitlin (Pohlman). Ed's siblings who survive including in-laws: John (Lenore) Pohlman, Perrysburg, OH; Evonne (Gary) McGee, Jensen Beach, FL. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, who passed on the same day in 2010; parents, Lowell and Rose Pohlman; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Pohlman) and Don Campbell.



Arrangements have been made through Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns at Byrne. Family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019 between 2 and 8 pm. A celebration service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at Community of Christ Lutheran Church, 6517 Finzel Rd. Whitehouse, Ohio 43571. Pastor Matthew Lash presiding.



The family kindly requests memorials be made to Community of Christ Lutheran Church where Ed was a faithful member having attended since 2013. Please view and sign Edward's condolence page ay Berstickerscottfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019