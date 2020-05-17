Edward Nowacki
1934 - 2020
Edward Nowacki

09/01/1934 - 05/06/2020

Edward (Ed) W. Nowacki of Toledo, Ohio passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 85.

He was born on September 1, 1934 to the union of Walter and Rose (Szalwecki) Nowacki of Cleveland, Ohio. Ed served four years in the U.S. Air Force while stationed in Okinawa and at the SAC Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. He was employed in various capacities in the paint/ coating industry for over 54 years, the last being with the Valspar Corp. from which he retired in 2005. By his request there will be no viewing or memorials.

Ed leaves everyone these words: "Be good to all creatures great and small" and "Party on."

In lieu of flowers please make any donations to your local Veterans Clinic.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
