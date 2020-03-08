Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map

Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald Obituary
Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald

Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald, 78, 0f Toledo, passed away February 29, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born March 10, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, to Edward Earl and Dorothy (Lauman) McDonald. Eddie worked at Powertrain for 42 years, before retiring. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. We will all miss his great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Alice (Duszynski) McDonald; children, Vicky McDonald Schroder, Tom (Kelly) McDonald, Patrick (Cheryl) McDonald, Ryan (Rose) McDonald and Rick (Beatriz) McDonald; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Peg (Joe) Jaros; brothers, John (Maureen) McDonald and Bill (Marybeth) McDonald and step-sister, Joan (Tom) Howe. He was preceded on death by his parents and step-mother, Lucy McDonald.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 14th, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2:30 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). The family would like to thank the nurses at Toledo Hospital and the staff at Ebeid Hospice, for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be sent to Edward's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -