Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald
Edward Paul "Fast Eddie" McDonald, 78, 0f Toledo, passed away February 29, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born March 10, 1941, in Cincinnati, OH, to Edward Earl and Dorothy (Lauman) McDonald. Eddie worked at Powertrain for 42 years, before retiring. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. We will all miss his great sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Alice (Duszynski) McDonald; children, Vicky McDonald Schroder, Tom (Kelly) McDonald, Patrick (Cheryl) McDonald, Ryan (Rose) McDonald and Rick (Beatriz) McDonald; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Peg (Joe) Jaros; brothers, John (Maureen) McDonald and Bill (Marybeth) McDonald and step-sister, Joan (Tom) Howe. He was preceded on death by his parents and step-mother, Lucy McDonald.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, March 14th, from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 2:30 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). The family would like to thank the nurses at Toledo Hospital and the staff at Ebeid Hospice, for their wonderful care.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 8, 2020