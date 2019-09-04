|
Edward Paul Stolar
Edward Paul Stolar, age 81 of Rossford, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1938 and was the 13th of 14 children born to John and Catherine (Hodulik) Stolar, Sr. He was the last to pass of his siblings and now joins his family in heaven. He met the love of his life, Suzanne (Schroeder) in April of 1955 and they were married on June 25, 1959. Together they shared 60 years making memories to cherish. Ed retired from Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company after 31 years. In retirement he took on many small jobs to occupy his time but he was most proud of being a school crossing guard. Through all the jobs he took none made him as happy as being a husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family unconditionally.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Suzanne; children, Natalie (Dan Koziarski) Giovanoli, Anthony "Tony" (Darlene), Andre (Falon), and Alison Stolar; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason), Paul, Erica, Ian, Morgan, Teagyn, Taylor, Drake and Ava; Great granddaughter, Murphee; sisters in-law, Ruth (Gene) Haas, Linda (Ed) Bates, Charlotte Smolenski, Bette (Jim) Barber; brothers in-law, James (Elaine) Akers and Paul Stewart. He also leaves behind his "little brothers" David Takats and Raymond Gerrard and special friends and neighbors, Jim & Laura Harris.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; son, Paul Edward Stolar; siblings, Elizabeth, Emily, Mary, Rosie, Kathryn, Anna, Agnes, John Jr., Celia, Wilma, Josephine, Irene and Sarah.
There was not a day that went by that Ed did not have a joke to tell to anyone who would listen. He loved making people laugh and now the light of his lighthouse and Jokes have permanently dimmed until we meet again. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care given to Ed.
Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the All Saints Catholic Church Narthex, 628 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH 43460. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family for final expenses. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit
www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019