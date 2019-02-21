Edward Pavley



Edward F. Pavley, 83, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Signature Healthcare, Portland, TN. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 18, 1935 to Frank and Ida (Budrick) Pavley. Ed was employed as a supervisor for 39 years with A.T.&T., Michigan Bell and Qwest Communications retiring in 2003. Time spent with his family gave Ed his greatest joy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, bowling and his memberships included the Telephone Pioneers, C.W.A. and NRA.



Surviving are his children, Dennis M. (Lisa), Oregon, OH, Cynthia M. (Steve Stamper) Pavley, Vandalia, OH, Richard K. (Catherine), Flushing, MI, Carol D. (Tim) Baldwin, Hendersonville, TN, Sue L. Janssen, Mesa, AZ and Ronald W. (Jessica), Cumming, GA; sister-in-law, Diana (Denny) Lis, Farmington Hills, MI; brother-in-law, William (Claudia) Cook, Fenton, MI; 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene; brother, Richard and sister, Carol.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280), Millbury, OH on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to the or .



Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary