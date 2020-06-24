Edward Philip Jacobs



Edward P. Jacobs, 88, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Mary and Frank Jacobs. He graduated from Macomber High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Navy on the USS Grand Canyon (AD-28).



He retired after more that 38 years at the Toledo Blade Newspaper. He was past Commander of the VFW 2510 in Toledo. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, card games and spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carole, with whom he had ten children, Mary Richards, Tina Pozniak, Julie Weills, Lisa Jacobs, Barbara Wilson, James, John and Donna Jacob; and was predeceased by his son, Michael and daughter, Carole Ransom. Ed has 33 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





