Edward Philip Jacobs
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Philip Jacobs

Edward P. Jacobs, 88, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on June 21, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, to Mary and Frank Jacobs. He graduated from Macomber High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Navy on the USS Grand Canyon (AD-28).

He retired after more that 38 years at the Toledo Blade Newspaper. He was past Commander of the VFW 2510 in Toledo. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, card games and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Carole, with whom he had ten children, Mary Richards, Tina Pozniak, Julie Weills, Lisa Jacobs, Barbara Wilson, James, John and Donna Jacob; and was predeceased by his son, Michael and daughter, Carole Ransom. Ed has 33 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
1056 NE 7th Terrace
Cape Coral, FL 33909
(239) 242-0909
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved