Edward R. Adamski
1929 - 2020
Edward R. Adamski

Edward R. Adamski, 91, of Toledo, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1929 to Frank and Pauline Adamski in Toledo. Edward proudly served his county during the Korean War in the United States Army. He worked as a supervisor for Gerity Schultz for over 40 years. Edward loved to fish on Lake Erie, was an avid Notre Dame football fan, and he enjoyed cooking.

Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet; and siblings, Frank Adams, Emily Niedzwiecki and Rita Kalinowski. He will be dearly missed by his children, Ron (Lois) Adamski, Dan (Sandra) Adamski, John Adamski, Margaret (Rick) Laney, Marilynn Laney and Angela (Aidan) Mullen; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to Ebeid Hospice.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Memories & Condolences
