Edward Richard Bajas
Edward Richard Bajas

Edward Richard Bajas, 57, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. Ed was born in Toledo, Ohio, to John and Irene Bajas on December 18th, 1962. He grew up in Point Place, with his two brothers, John and Eric. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1981. Ed remained in the Toledo area for the remainder of his life, working primarily as a semi-truck driver. Ed's true passion lied on the stage, with a pair of drumsticks in his hands. Ed had a heart of gold, and cared deeply for his loved ones.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, John Bajas.

Ed is survived by his children, Joseph Bajas (Erin), Daniel Bajas, Jessica Bajas, and Jonathan Bajas; brothers, John Bajas (Denise) and Eric Bajas; mother, Irene Bajas; and grandchildren, Madelyn, Braxtyn, and Lincoln.

The family of Edward Richard Bajas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, chaplains, and all involved at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
we would like to let the family know that we are thinking of you all during this difficult time. May your prayers bring you comfort and ease your pain. Love Michael and Carol Nadaud and family.
Mike and Carol
Friend
