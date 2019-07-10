Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
Edward S. Flores


1946 - 2019
Edward S. Flores

Edward S. Flores, 73, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Eddie was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas on February 26, 1946 to Martin and Maria (Sanchez) Flores. On August 21, 1965, he married the love of his life Rosemary Martin. He was employed with the Ford Motor Company for 37 years. Eddie was an avid vegetable gardener, enjoyed bowling at the Toledo Sports Center, dancing, gambling, traveling and walleye fishing on Lake Erie.

Eddie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary; sons, Edward John (Marta) Flores, Ronald Joseph Flores, and Vincent SalMichael (Raeleen) Flores; grandchildren, Venessa M. (Scotty) Gschwind, Edward J. Flores Jr. (Ashley), Gabriel E. Flores, Jennifer S.P. Flores, Crystal L. Flores, Heather N. Flores, Ronald J. Flores Jr. (Kylie), Brianna R. Flores, Vincent S. Flores Jr., and Kataleena U. Flores; great-grandchildren, Analicia, Lexi, Raquel, Gabriella, Tatiana, Alivia, Lillyahna, Isabella, Selena, Kam'Ron, and Gianna; siblings, Martin (Linda) Flores, Anita (Valentine) Mora, and Leandra ( Rubin Perez) Leroux; dear friends, Kenny & Josie and Monique; along with many loving family members and friends He was preceded in death by his parents and nephews, Louis and Ysidro.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm, where the rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am in Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 729 White Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:00am. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the or the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from July 10 to July 11, 2019
