Edward S. Quinonez Sr.Edward S. Quinonez, Sr., 77, of Sylvania, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Kingston Care Center. He was born January 7, 1943, in San Antonio, TX, to Lazaro and Juanita (Alcazar) Quinonez.Edward was a truck driver for over 43 years and belonged to the Teamsters for 42 years. He loved to work on cars, gamble at the casinos, especially Las Vegas, and enjoyed traveling.Edward is survived by his children, Steve (Diana) Quinonez, Jr. and Rachel (Frank) Estep; grandchildren, Rebecca, Cayla, Meranda, and Codi; brother, Gerald (Julie) Quinonez; niece, LaVaida Rocha and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lazaro and Juanita; daughter, Lisa Quinonez; sister, Maria Quinonez; and significant other, Pam Heffelbower.Due to the Covid 19 situation, services will be private. On-line condolence may be left at