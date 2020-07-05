1/1
Edward Swiderski
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Swiderski

Edward Swiderski, 94, of Lebanon, OH, formerly of Lima, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:48 p.m. at his residence. He was born on March 31, 1926 in Toledo, OH to the late Felix and Catherine {Michniewicz} Swiderski. On May 24, 1952, he married Florence Zych, who survives in Lebanon.

Edward served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1944-1946, following graduating from high school. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toledo in 1951, and later a Master's from the University of Pittsburgh in 1967. Edward retired as a Senior Logistics Engineer from Westinghouse in Lima in the Aerospace Division after 40 years. He was a member of St. Gerards Catholic Church, where he was very active, as well as a former member of the Lima Elks and Lima Eagles. After retirement, he was a math tutor at LCC High School and was considered a huge influence in his family's life, particularly when it came to receiving a higher education.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christine (George) Wolfer; granddaughters, Andrea (Dunstan) Kendrick, Melissa (Adrian) Euvrard, and Emily (Michael) Sears; grandchildren, Arianna, Lincoln, Camden, and Adelynn Kendrick, Remy, Sophie, and Desmond Euvrard, and Thea Sears; sister-in-law, Catherine Shank, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen Czech, Margaret Swiderski, Lottie Woda, and Rita Wichowski and brother, Leonard Swiderski.

His family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Gerards Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Fr. Mike Sergei will officiate. Entombment will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gerards Catholic Church or the Otterbein Benevolent Fund at Otterbein Lebanon. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Rosary
07:30 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gerards Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved