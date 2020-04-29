Edward "Butch" Szuch
1938 - 2020
Edward "Butch" Szuch Sr. Edward "Butch" Szuch Sr., age 81 or Curtice, OH passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Landings of Oregon due to Covid-19. He was born on October 28, 1938 to Alex and Lillian (Eischen) Szuch in Toledo, OH. Butch was a third generation commercial fisherman and owner of Al Szuch Live Bait Shop until 1989. He was an avid outdoorsman. He shared his love of hunting and fishing with his two sons every chance he could. He was an active member of the Jerusalem Men's Democratic Club, Ducks Unlimited and NRA. Butch was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven Szuch and his 4-legged grandkids, Jake, Duke and Daisy. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marian; children, Edward Jr. (Sherry) Szuch, Michael (Holly) Szuch. A private service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home with burial to follow. The family requests that people make donation of PPE (masks, gloves and gowns) to Landings of Oregon in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
So sorry for your loss. I loved sitting and listening to your dads stories. Gonna miss him, Stanley
Michael Knitz
Friend
