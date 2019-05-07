Edward T. Fath



Edward T. Fath, 98, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 30, 1920 to Patrick and Mary (Duffey) Fath. He was a graduate of Waite High School and served as a medic in the United States Army during World War II. Ed worked for the B & O Railroad for 43 years, retiring in 1983. He was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for over 70 years. A lifelong sports fan, Ed enjoyed bowling, cheering on the Detroit Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. His true love was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Ed is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Jim) Wilk; grandchildren, Sarah (Danny Willier) Wilk, A.J. Wilk, and Jami (Jeffrey) Halbert; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Noah, Vanessa, and Micaela; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lydia; brother, Elsworth "Pat" Fath; and sister, Elizabeth Gavin.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Chapel 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 106 West Plumer Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 am. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Published in The Blade from May 7 to May 8, 2019