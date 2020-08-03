(News story) Edward Taylor, a Marine Corps veteran and owner of a heating company who went out of his way to help his customers, died Thursday at his home in Oregon. He was 88.
He died of natural causes, said Deborah Goings, one of his four children.
The family's cemetery blocks in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, where he will be buried, were purchased by Mr. Taylor more than 65 years ago - before he had turned 30. It wasn't out of premature concerns, explained daughter LaRae Taylor, but rather because he didn't have the heart to turn away a door-to-door salesman.
Mr. Taylor, who went by Ed, formally retired at 62 from his furnace company - but if clients called in the middle of the night, "he couldn't say no if someone needed help," said Ms. Goings.
Even when his health started to deteriorate, he recruited his wife, Betty Louise, to carry his tool box and accompany him on his service calls.
When possible customers would dial their family phone, Mr. Taylor would first guide them to fix the issue themselves, so he wouldn't have to charge a service fee.
"He was such an honest man. He instilled in us honesty and hard work and was such a loving father," said LaRae Taylor.
Mr. Taylor learned to be dependable at an early age, and dropped out of school at age 13 in order to support his family. Finances were tight among the household of 12 siblings, and his daughters recalled that he secretly walked to school with one shoe for months after he lost the other.
When he joined the Marine Corps, he was stationed at Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he eventually met his wife. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, he returned to the trucking business for 20 years at Sun Oil.
He then transferred some of his experiences from Sun Oil to start his own heating business in the Toledo metropolitan area, and trained his son, Keith Taylor, in the same line of work.
"He was a special man. He was my mentor, my teacher, our rock. He could fix anything," said his son.
His children remember that he never let strangers or friends curse in front of them.
"He defended our family with his whole life. We were never really handed anything, but we felt safe and loved," said Ms. Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was born on Oct. 12, 1931 to Richard and Beatrice Taylor in Toledo. Besides his stint in the Marine Corps, he spent his whole life around Lucas County.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Louise, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1953; daughters, Debbie Goings, LaRae Taylor, and Renee Stoldt; son, Keith Taylor; sisters, Janet Gollihar and Sharon Wise; brothers, Ray, Johnny, Jerry, Paul and Jimmy Taylor; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation hours were held at Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m, and services will be private. A livestream will be available at 11 a.m. on Monday on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a veteran's organization.
This is a news story by Emily Tian. Contact her at etian@theblade.com
.