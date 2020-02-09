|
|
Edward Thomas LaMont
Edward Thomas LaMont, 73, formerly of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully the morning of January 29th, 2020, at his home in Austin, TX, after a long battle with cancer.
After serving his country in the Navy "Tom" worked the better part of his life in the car business which was his true passion. He also loved deep sea fishing, a game of golf, a glass of Crown, sharing his stories, and giving everyone a hard time for fun.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his sister, Margaret Blondo of Toledo, OH and his two sons, Sean (Kelly) of Mobile, AL, and Chad (Melinda) of Boise, ID. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Miranda, Blake, Nicholas, and Grant and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Harriet and his sister, Linda Stribrny.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of services and/or flowers we ask that you continue the fight against cancer by donating in his name to cancer research.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020