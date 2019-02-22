Edward V. Tschappat Jr.



Edward Victor Tschappat Jr, 81, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.



Ed was born December 28, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Edward and Virginia (Weaver) Tschappat. In 1962, he married Ann Marie Rook. For nearly sixty years they made a loving life together. Ed earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Engineering from the University of Toledo, a Master of Science from Cornell University, and in 1974 he earned his Doctorate from the University of Toledo. Ed was an Engineer on the Gemini Space Program. He taught High School Math and Science both in Toledo and Detroit and was a Statistics Professor with Bowling Green State University. Ed continued his career as a Ford Motor Co Development Engineer and traveled extensively for Ford until retirement. Ed was an avid reader, and his passion for teaching and his student's learning drove Ed to continue as a College Professor post retirement, teaching Science, Math and Astronomy. He taught until a month before his passing. Ed loved his family intensely and spent every moment possible doing everything he could to actively be a positive force in their lives.



Ed is survived by his wife, Ann; his daughters Lucy and Jennifer, his son Bob; four grandchildren, Natasha, Katarina, Nathan, and KaeLeigh; and his great grandchildren, Maxwell, Sophie, Alexander, John Parker, and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his grandchild, Kaila.



Friends and family may visit at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH 43560, Saturday February 23, 2019 from 3-7:00 P.M. where the funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary