Edward Vaculik03/26/1933 - 11/16/2020Edward John Vaculik, of Toledo, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Northwest Ohio Hospice. Ed was born on March 26, 1933, to Joseph and Catherine Vaculik, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Joseph. Surviving brother, John; sisters, Vivian, Helen, Lydia and Judy.Ed married his loving wife, Mary Kathleen Norris, on May 1, 1952. She preceded him in death in 2003. The couple had 5 children, Phillip Edward who passed away in 1983, Joyce Marie Vaculik Lake, Steven John (Karen) Vaculik, Christine Ann Vaculik Spradling and Beth Ann (Rick) Vaculik Cherry. They have 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Ed also leaves behind his side kick, Charlie.Ed was a fun and loving man who loved to "fiddle" around in his garage. His family and many friends knew if they needed a tool or something fixed, they could always count on him for the tool or knowledge of how to get it done.Friends and Family are welcome for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 30 in funeral home at a time, and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd., Thursday from 3 – 7 PM where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 AM.