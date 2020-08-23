Edward Veale, Jr.Edward Veale Jr. was born on November 26, 1964 and passed away peacefully in his home on August 20, 2020, at age 55.Edward is survived by his wife, Jeannie; mother, Georgia; sisters, Ann and Rhonda; brothers, Alan and Rodney; sons, Edward and Cody; his brother in law, Keith; his nieces, nephews; and three grandchildren, Amelie, Carlos, and AnnaLisa. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward and his brother, Larry. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who loved fishing and landscaping in his free time.There will be no funeral service, but a memorial service will be held at a date that is to be determined. Arrangements by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111). Condolences can be shared at