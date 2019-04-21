Edward Weaver, Jr.



It is with great sadness that the family of Edward F. Weaver Jr. announce his passing on April 15, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania, Ohio. Ed was born on August 25, 1933 to Edward Sr. and Agnes (Dowling) Weaver in Toledo, Ohio.



He was a proud 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Every Friday he and a few high school friends would meet for lunch at Charlie's to solve all the world problems.



A Korean War Veteran, Ed served with honor in the U.S. Air Force. Ed was born to be in sales, selling real estate since 1976 and earning the status of Realtor Emeritus from the National Board of Realtors for his dedication to the real estate profession.



His family will miss him dearly. Wife Carlene; daughter Lori; son Scott; sister Loretta (Dick) Healey; sister in law Noreen Weaver; brothers in law Jerry (Lindy), George; nieces Sue (Tommy) Banks, Dee (Jim) Hooven; Nephews Dan Weaver, Mike (Sheza) Healey and all his extended family. Special friends, Mike and Monique Tremblay; Ronnie Gniewkowski; Bob and Edith Eberly.



Ed loved going to the lake, boating, fishing, hunting and having an ice cold Miller Light on the deck. In the fall he would cheer on his favorite football team The Notre Dame Fighting Irish.



Services will be private with a family celebration of life reception to take place later. Please consider memorial contributions to in memory of Ed Weaver.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.



www.celebratelifetoledo.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019