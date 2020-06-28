Edward William Radebaugh
1922 - 2020
Edward William Radebaugh

Edward Radebaugh, 97, died June 23rd, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Sandusky, Ohio.

Born on Christmas Day in 1922, his grandfather humorously exclaimed, "He could be the next coming". He was the oldest of 5 children of Ralph and Irene, and a DeVilbiss H.S. graduate.

Early on he was a Golden Gloves boxer, but his natural talent was his art. He built a sailboat at home in his parent's basement on Burnham Avenue, finishing it after being discharged from the Navy 4 years later. He kept that boat docked in Point Place.

Ed was originally in the Navy V-5 Flying Program, but at the end of WW ll finished his Navy stint on Guam bulldozing new American fighter planes over a cliff into the ocean. That's war! He brought home a confiscated 16 mm reconnaissance camera and became a hit in the neighborhood in the late 1940s.

He later kept his newer and bigger sailboat at Catawba Island. Golfing, another passion was often played at Bayview Park at 3 Bucks a Pop for seniors. What a deal! Ed was a retired letter carrier.

Ed is survived by his children, daughter Joan, (Michael) Myers; son, Martin Radebaugh; daughter, Linda Radebaugh and her husband Duane Bitter, and son Ralph; grandchildren, Ronald Rothenbuhler and Mikaela Myers; and his brother, Harry (Sue) Radebaugh. He was preceded in death by sister Ruth; and brothers, Robert and James.

Interment will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Sandusky, Ohio on Tuesday, June 30th at 1:30 PM.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Interment
01:30 PM
Veteran's Cemetery
