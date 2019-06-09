Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Edwin A. "Ed" Gearhart


1939 - 2019
Edwin A. "Ed" Gearhart Obituary
Edwin A. "Ed" Gearhart

Edwin A. "Ed" Gearhart, age 79, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1939 in Toledo to Edwin L. and Genevieve (Nopper) Gearhart. Ed was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Toledo. He was employed by the Toledo Blade as a circulation manager for more than forty years. Ed enjoyed traveling, gardening, bowling, playing golf, and volunteering his time to support the Old NewsBoys. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edwin is survived by his children, Traci (Steve) Kish and Rob (Angie) Gearhart; grandsons, Barry Ritchey II, Deric (Katie) Ritchey, Logan Gearhart, and Mason Gearhart; step-grandsons, Dru and Cody Kish; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, McKayla, and Zeke Ritchey; brother, Thomas Gearhart; sisters, Mary (Dearl) Bailie and Gloria Gearhart; several nieces and nephews; and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judith M. "Judy" (Pullen) Gearhart in 2017.

Friends and family may visit on Monday from 2-8 pm. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43611. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10 am, preceded by visitation in the church beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the or Cardinal Stritch High School. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
