Edwin Griffith July 30, 1936 - April 16, 2020 Edwin Griffith (83), of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. He was born July 30, 1936 to Jesse and Yvonne (Davis) Griffith, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Lake High School and from the University of Toledo. On April 19, 1958 he married Mary Ellen Leking at Salem Lutheran Church in Luckey. Edwin and Mary had three children and celebrated nearly 62 years of marriage together. Edwin would work 25 years as a Development Engineer for Forest Products, a division of Owens Illinois in Toledo, and another 13 years at Crown Cork and Seal in Massillon, OH before he finally retired. He was a man with a strong work ethic, which included personally building his own family home. Edwin was a member of Salem Grace United Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing and antiquing when he had free time. His greatest love was his family and he was especially proud of his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Mary, Edwin is survived by his, son, Jay (Jennifer) Griffith of Luckey; daughter, Jo Ann Powell of Marysville and grandchildren, Seth Powell, Emily Griffith, Jessie Griffith, Levi Powell and Elizabeth Griffith. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Griffith; brother, Bill Griffith and sister, Alberta Rush. Edwin will be laid to rest in family committal service at Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey. Officiating will be Vicar Dawn David. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Salem Grace United Lutheran Church in Luckey, OH or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.