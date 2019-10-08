|
|
Edwin J. "Toot" Weiland
Edwin J. "Toot" Weiland, 90 of Curtice, Ohio passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Northwood, Ohio on August 1, 1929 to John and Sarah Lovell (Brough) Weiland. Ed graduated from Olney High School and would serve his country in the United States Army. On December 6, 1969 he married the love of his life, Lynne (Hassen). Ed spent his entire life working on the family farm as a truck gardener, having a spot as a vendor for 40 years at the Farmers Market. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and pool. He had a kind soul and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years, Lynne; siblings, Frederick, Northwood, OH, Donamay King, Kirkwood, MO, Shari Tiffany, Millbury, OH, Bonnie Conley, Port Clinton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters and 2 brothers.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Thursday, October 10, 2019 3pm – 8pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Ed's name may be directed to First St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Oregon, Ohio, Toledo Humane Society or Charity of Donor's Choice.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019