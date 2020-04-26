Edwin Jackson April 4, 1925 - April 15, 2020 Edwin 'Donald' Jackson, peacefully went to his heavenly home on April 15, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care, in the presence of his family. He was born on April 4, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio. A graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo, Edwin earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after service in World War II. "Mr. Jackson" was a well-known and respected supervisor for parole officers, serving The State of Ohio for 35-years, before retiring in 1985. After retirement, he became an entrepreneur, establishing an alarm system business. Edwin, often called Donald, was a skilled bowler. He was a jack of all trades in carpentry, photography, automobiles, and cooking. For 70+ years, he was a dedicated, faithful member and leader of St. Philip Lutheran Church and School. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Sylvia Jackson; parents, Jefferson and Edmonia Jackson; brothers, Lacey Crawford, Roger Crawford, Jefferson (Jeff) Jackson Jr.; sisters, Delores Hassell and Berniece Williams. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, sons Edwin Roger and Dale Anthony; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Allen, Priscilla (Winston) Callue, Atlanta, GA and Sylvia Jackson, Dallas GA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces. Edwin's smile will be missed and always remembered. A memorial service will be held in his honor, at a later date. www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.