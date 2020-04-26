Edwin Jackson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Jackson April 4, 1925 - April 15, 2020 Edwin 'Donald' Jackson, peacefully went to his heavenly home on April 15, 2020, at Parkcliffe Memory Care, in the presence of his family. He was born on April 4, 1925, in Toledo, Ohio. A graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School and The University of Toledo, Edwin earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after service in World War II. "Mr. Jackson" was a well-known and respected supervisor for parole officers, serving The State of Ohio for 35-years, before retiring in 1985. After retirement, he became an entrepreneur, establishing an alarm system business. Edwin, often called Donald, was a skilled bowler. He was a jack of all trades in carpentry, photography, automobiles, and cooking. For 70+ years, he was a dedicated, faithful member and leader of St. Philip Lutheran Church and School. He was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Sylvia Jackson; parents, Jefferson and Edmonia Jackson; brothers, Lacey Crawford, Roger Crawford, Jefferson (Jeff) Jackson Jr.; sisters, Delores Hassell and Berniece Williams. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, sons Edwin Roger and Dale Anthony; daughters, Margaret "Peggy" Allen, Priscilla (Winston) Callue, Atlanta, GA and Sylvia Jackson, Dallas GA; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces. Edwin's smile will be missed and always remembered. A memorial service will be held in his honor, at a later date. www.houseofday.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Great friend to my Dad Robert Johnson, he was loved and respected by Many and an great example to his children, grandchildren, other family members and others who knew him.
Roberta Stinson-Johnson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved