Edwin Joseph Wilczynski Edwin Joseph Wilczynski, age 98, of Toledo's Point Place Community passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. He was born September 21, 1921 in Toledo, OH to Thomas and Sophia (Zdawczyk) Wilczynski. Ed worked for the railroad prior to working for Prestolite Corp., retiring in 1984. He was a WWII US Army Air Corp Veteran and member of the American Legion. An exercise enthusiast and avid golfer, Ed enjoyed golfing with the retirees and the church golf league. In addition to being an avid Notre Dame fan, Ed enjoyed gardening and going to the casinos. He was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Ed is survived by his children, David (Sue) Wilczynski, Donald (Patti) Wilczynski, Catherine Melms, Donna (Michael) Frahn, and Barbara Gill (Craig Miller); 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and dear friend, Doris Homer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret (Knab) Wilczynski; son-in-law, James Melms; brothers, Melvin and Daniel Wilczynski; and sister, Emerence Wilczynski. Immediate family will gather for visitation at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. and a private Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors led by the VFW 606 Burial Corps will be in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial tributes may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.