|
|
Edwin Louis Kleinfelter
Edwin Louis Kleinfelter, 61, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home.
Ed was born on January 5, 1958 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Edward and Henrietta (Vavrik) Kleinfelter. He graduated from Perrysburg High School and Penta County Vocational School in 1977. Ed worked very hard throughout his life. He was employed at Kern Liebers in Holland, Ohio for over 27 years and most recently at Hearthside Food Solutions in McComb, Ohio. Ed loved collecting vintage license plates, oil cans, and going to car shows. He was a member of the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) and was considered an authority on Ohio license plates and was well-known throughout Ohio. He was very proud of his 1958 Chevrolet Biscayne and enjoyed cruising and showing it at many of the car shows in the area. He was also a truly devoted family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and remained in close contact with all of his siblings. All of his family will miss his frequent phone calls to check-in and see how we are doing.
Ed is survived by his loving children, his son Justin (Laura) Kleinfelter of Napoleon, Ohio and daughter, Amanda Kleinfelter of Delta, Ohio. He was the very proud grandfather to Bryce, Annaliese, Jeffery, and Melanie. Also surviving are his siblings, Edee (Rodney) Proshek, Joyce (Fritz) Goeckerman, Patricia Bunde, Thomas (Lindy) Kleinfelter, Paula (Mark Joehlin) Kleinfelter, Ronald (Amy) Kleinfelter, and Heidi (Andrew) Beier and brother-in-law, Mike Wells. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Wells, brother, Daniel Kleinfelter, and brother-in-law, Jeff Bunde.
Friends will be received at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 22 at the funeral home starting at 9:30 A.M. with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 A.M., with Father Thomas Leyland officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Jude's Research Hospital, The , or a .
To share memories and condolences with Ed's family please visit our website: www.witzlershank.com
Finally, Ed's last wish would be that everyone keeps in mind to be kind and love each other, because as he often would say "you never know…"
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019