Edwin Patrick Borowski
Edwin Patrick Borowski passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 4, 2019 . He was born April 24,1961 to Edwin F. and Patricia E. Borowski, both now deceased.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma and daughters, Loretta, Jasmine and Ivy Channel; grandchildren, Jaylah, Jaymin and Jerzey; sister, Kim (Dave) Kubicek; brothers, Wayne (Pam), Todd (Sara) and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service December 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Community, 4825 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
