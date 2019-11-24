Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Community
4825 S. Torrey Pines Dr.
Las Vegas, NV
Edwin Patrick Borowski


1961 - 2019
Edwin Patrick Borowski Obituary
Edwin Patrick Borowski

Edwin Patrick Borowski passed away surrounded by loved ones on November 4, 2019 . He was born April 24,1961 to Edwin F. and Patricia E. Borowski, both now deceased.

He is survived by his loving wife, Norma and daughters, Loretta, Jasmine and Ivy Channel; grandchildren, Jaylah, Jaymin and Jerzey; sister, Kim (Dave) Kubicek; brothers, Wayne (Pam), Todd (Sara) and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service December 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Community, 4825 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
