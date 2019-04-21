Edwin Richard Blake



Edwin R. Blake, age 88, formerly of Northlawn Ct.,Toledo, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Brookwood Retirement Community in Cincinnati, OH. He was born on April 5, 1931 in Detroit, MI to Jan and Maria (Michonska) Blaskiewicz. A Veteran of the U.S. Navy, Ed served aboard the USS Mississippi during the time of the Korean War. He was involved with the development of the first generation of naval surface-to-air guided missiles. He was a graduate of Woodward High School and a longtime member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Ed was employed as a mold template maker for LOF/Pilkington/NSG on East Broadway, and later at the Rossford Plant for a total of 32 years, retiring at age 57. He was a member of the Southern Michigan Sportsman Club where he loved target shooting. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.



Ed is survived by his sons, Edwin R Blake, Jr. (Pamela Swink-Blake) of Cincinnati, OH and Scott A. Blake of Los Angeles, CA; and grandchildren, Johanna Blake, Edwin "Trey" Blake III, and Ian Blake. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly (McIntosh) Blake; parents; and sister, Virginia Blake.



Visitation will be Friday, April 26th from 5-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Regina Coeli Catholic Church Saturday at 10 a.m., presided by Ed's Godson, Fr. Jim Halleron. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



The family suggests tributes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the . Condolences may be shared with the family at



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019