Edwina Sharon (Kielczewski) Roesler
1937 - 2020
October 16, 1937 - August 5, 2020

Sharon's journey ended on August 5, 2020.

Waiting to greet her is her husband, Richard; parents, Edmund and Alexandra Kielczewski; infant grandson and many passed family and friends.

Survivors include daughter, Leslie (Mark) Ferman; daughter, Janette; son, Scott (Alicia); and siblings, Janice (Frank) LaVrar, Patricia Kalas, and Kenneth Kielczewski (Patricia). She is also survived by six grandchildren.

Sharon's remains will be interred along with Richard's at Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio, at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate, or the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation at www.clfoundation.org/

When I'm Gone Mosiah Lyman Hancock

When I come to the end of my journey And I travel my last weary mile Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned And remember only the smile.

Forget unkind words I have spoken Remember some good I have done Forget that I ever had heartache And remember I've had loads of fun.

Forget that I've stumbled and blundered And sometimes fell by the way. Remember I have fought some hard battles And won, ere the close of the day.

Then forget to grieve for my going I would not have you sad for a day But in summer just gather some flowers And remember the place where I lay.

And come in the shade of evening When the sun paints the sky in the west Stand for a few moments beside me And remember only my best.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
