Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Pack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen C. Pack


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen C. Pack Obituary
Eileen C. Pack

LIBERTY TWP. - Eileen C. Pack, 80, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 1, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center, following a lengthy illness.

Eileen was born Sept. 9, 1939, in Ashstead, Surrey, England, and was the daughter of the late David and Lottie Skinner Rogers. She came to America and Toledo in 1961 on a work visa, and promptly fell in love with Acie Pack, whom she married Dec. 22, 1961.

She worked as an executive secretary in Toledo, but after her marriage, she became a full-time homemaker and mother to six children.

Eileen was devoted to her children and grandchildren, and she loved being a grandmother. She also loved animals and travel.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory in the United States, a daughter, Donna (William) Swann, with whom she made her home; a son, James Pack of Seattle; a son, John Pack of Toledo; grandchildren, Justin (Leah), Wesley, and Drew Sample, Jacob, Joshua, Thomas, Mitchell, Timothy, Jennifer, Allison Pack, and Shanna Lester; three great-grandchildren, Mark and Nathan Sample, and Journee Pack; a son-in-law, Jamie Alexander; special friends, Harley and Marcia Curavo; Lynn Patterson Keogh and the Patterson family; and all of her LaSalle / Macy / Elder Beerman family.

In England, left to treasure her beloved memories are a sister, Doreen (Ray) Ballard; nephew, Graham (Mary) Ballard; niece, Gay (Tony) Coules; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and her best friend, Maureen Henry.

Eileen's husband, Acie, passed away April 19, 2018. A son, Chris Pack; two daughters, Elizabeth Todd and Catherine Alexander; and a granddaughter, Shea Lester, also preceded Mrs. Pack in death.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) from 1 PM followed by a memorial service at 2 Pm

Eileen's family thanks the staff of Liberty Health Care Center, Hospice of the Valley, Kinnick Funeral Home in Youngstown, and Witzler-Shank Funeral Home in Walbridge, for the kindness shown and care given to Eileen and her family. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -