Eileen "Cookie" Gedert Eileen "Cookie" Gedert, 76, of Toledo, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1943, to William Russell and Mary Jane (Ryder) Sipes in Wauseon, OH. Eileen graduated from Springfield High School. On July 25, 1964, Eileen married Daniel C. Gedert. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage until Dan passed away in 2012. Eileen worked at Wenz Brothers Greenhouse for ten years. In her younger years, she enjoyed her flower gardens, taking walks in the Metroparks with her family, and going to fairs and festivals with her husband. In her later years, she was an active member of the Swanton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Eileen was a devoted Christian, enjoyed Christian music, played the piano, and wrote several songs. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Daniel; brother, Glenn Sipes; sisters, Janet Wenz and Delores Nachtrab; and son-in-law, Gary Kniceley. Surviving are her children, Rick J. (Melissa) Gedert and Lisa A. Kniceley-Smith (Joe) – born on Eileen's 25th birthday; twin sister, Arleen Sipes; grandchildren, Jessica, Briana, Christopher and Dylan; great grandchildren, Alyndacy and Kaye. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Memorial services will be held at a future date. Memorial tributes may be directed to Swanton Seventh Day Adventist Church Memorial Fund in Eileen's name. Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.