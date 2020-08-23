1/1
Eileen M. Danford
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen M. Danford

Eileen M. Danford, 66, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo November 21, 1953, to Harry and Helen Wibberly. Eileen worked for the Dussel Insurance Agency for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Brian (Dee) Danford; daughter, Aimee (Kevin) Onweller; grandchildren, Kearsten, Hailee, Peyton and Joshua; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Janice Wibberly; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved