Eileen M. Danford
Eileen M. Danford, 66, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Toledo Hospital. She was born in Toledo November 21, 1953, to Harry and Helen Wibberly. Eileen worked for the Dussel Insurance Agency for 40 years and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David; son, Brian (Dee) Danford; daughter, Aimee (Kevin) Onweller; grandchildren, Kearsten, Hailee, Peyton and Joshua; 6 great-grandchildren and sister, Janice Wibberly; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com
