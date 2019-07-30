|
|
Eileen M. Hisey (Mersing)
Eileen M. Hisey (Mersing), 89, of Toledo, OH, passed away July 22, 2019 after recently coping with dementia and sudden declining health. Born January 19, 1930 she was a graduate of Central Catholic High School class of 1948 in Toledo, OH. In 1950 she married Robert J. Hisey and celebrated 55 loving years together. She started her working career in the payroll department at Owens Illinois until having her two sons. She continued to work various jobs, which included catalog phone sales for JCPenney and Sears in Toledo as well as a cashier at Kmart in N. Ft. Myers, FL. Eileen lived out her retirement in Florida with her husband until his passing and her subsequent return to Toledo to be with her family. Eileen is preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and sister Carolyn A. Beckler (Mersing); survived by her two sons, Scott of Columbus, OH and Kurt of Toledo, OH; daughter-in-law Wendy (Kurt); and two grandchildren, Victoria and Alex. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Beyond words, the family wishes to immensely thank the staffs at Sunset Village and Ebeid Hospice, both of Sylvania, for their wonderful and notable care of Eileen. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunset Village or Ebeid Hospice Residence.
Published in The Blade from July 30 to July 31, 2019