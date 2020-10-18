1/
Eileen Manoff
1931 - 2020
Eileen Manoff

10-25-1931 -

10-15-2020

Eileen Manoff died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Juniper Village in Louisville, CO, after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Eileen was a lifelong Toledo resident until she moved to Colorado in 2015 to be cared for by her daughter. She attended Scott High School and the University of Toledo. She received a degree in education and taught at the elementary school level in the Toledo Public School System for 30 years. Most of her time was spent at Fulton Elementary School (where she attended as a child) and Hawkins Elementary in west Toledo. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob.

Eileen will be missed by her children, Diane Madigan (Jerry), Helene Rainwasser (Howard) and Steven Manoff and her grandchildren, Erin Madigan (Todd), Dara Madigan and Lindsay Rainwasser.

A graveside service will be held at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Oregon, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 20, at 11:30 a.m. Contributions can be made to the Juniper Village Staff Appreciation Fund,1078 S. 88th Street, Lousiville, CO 80027 or Memory Lane Care Services, 2500 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home.

www.wickfh.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Beth Shalom Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
