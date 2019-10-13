Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Ursuline Center
4035 Indian Road
Toledo, OH
Vigil
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Ursuline Center
4035 Indian Road
Toledo, OH
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Ursuline Center
4035 Indian Road
Toledo, OH
Sr. Eileen Marie Vogel

Sr. Eileen Marie Vogel Obituary
Sr. Eileen Marie Vogel, OSU

Sister Eileen Marie Vogel, OSU, 84, died October 9, 2019 at Ursuline Center.

Sister Eileen Marie was the daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph and Lavina S. Niederkohr Vogel. Sister Eileen Marie was born and raised in Tiffin, Ohio. She and her family were parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tiffin.

Sister Eileen Marie graduated from Calvert High School, Tiffin, then entered the Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1953. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Mary Manse College in 1965 and a Master's degree from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1975.

Known for her kindness and gentleness, Sister Eileen Marie served as a primary teacher at several Diocese of Toledo schools beginning in 1955, including Rosary Cathedral, St. Thomas Aquinas School, Good Shepherd School, St. Anthony Hall, and St. Francis de Sales Achievement School in Toledo; St. Mary School, Tiffin; and St. John the Baptist School, Point Place. Her ministry as Director of Religious Education at St. John the Baptist Parish spanned from 1981 to 2009.

Sister Eileen Marie is survived by her step-sisters, Phyllis (Urban) Wurm and Mary Ellen (Tom) Zahn; step-brother Gerald (Karen) Meier; step-sister-in-law Rita Meier; cousins, nieces and nephews, and her Sisters and Associates of the Ursuline Community. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Catherine Warnement Meier Vogel; and her step-brother James Meier.

Memorials may be made to the Ursuline Convent, 4045 Indian Road, Toledo, OH 43606.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 14, 2019, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Ursuline Center, 4035 Indian Road, Toledo, OH, with a Scripture Vigil at 6:30 p.m. The funeral liturgy will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Ursuline Center. Please sign the guest register at CoyleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
