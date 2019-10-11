|
(News story) Sister Eileen Marie Vogel, director of religious education for more than a quarter century at St. John the Baptist Parish in Point Place, who brought a quiet resolve to her classrooms in Toledo and her hometown of Tiffin, died Wednesday in the Ursuline Center. She was 84.
She was in declining health, said her stepsister Mary Ellen Zahn.
Sister Eileen Marie moved to the Ursuline Center after she left St. John the Baptist in 2009. The parish "felt like a family to her," Mrs. Zahn said, adding that the sisters she lived with during her tenure there "built a family among themselves as well, a support system."
She saw children grow up and marry and have children of their own, who then attended the parish school and to whom she could say, "'Oh, I had your mother in second grade,'" said the Rev. Jerry Chmiel, who was pastor of St. John the Baptist from 2004-2011.
"She was a pretty good walking biography of the parish as far as families were concerned," Father Chmiel said.
She was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Tiffin to Lavina and Joseph Vogel. Her father remarried after her mother died. An only child until then, "she got brothers and sisters and ended up with nieces and nephews she thought she'd never have," Mrs. Zahn said.
She grew up in St. Joseph Parish and was a graduate of Calvert High School, both in Tiffin. She'd been taught by Ursuline sisters and, in 1953, she entered the Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart in Toledo.
"To the best of my knowledge that's all she wanted to do, to become a nun and teach young children," Mrs. Zahn said.
Sister Eileen Marie stood no more than 5 feet tall and so "she wasn't that much bigger than some of her students," Mrs. Zahn added.
Sister Eileen Marie taught primary grades at several diocesan schools in Toledo, including at Rosary Cathedral, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Good Shepherd, plus St. Anthony Hall and the St. Francis DeSales Achievement School.
"She found great joy in being with the little ones. She was not a forceful type person at all," Mrs. Zahn said.
Sister Sandy Sherman as a girl thought about being a sister, but didn't know what kind of sister. Then Sister Eileen Marie was her fifth grade religion teacher at St. Mary School in Tiffin.
"I idolized her to the point where I drew little nun bookmarks of her," said Sister Sandy, now president of the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo.
"She was a teacher at heart, and so she was firm but gentle, and her little self could be firm, but quietly firm," Sister Sandy said, recalling the day in class when a Superball fell out of a student's desk and bounced down the aisle. Sister Eileen Marie caught it. She put it in her desk and didn't say a word.
"There was just firmness. She continued with the class," Sister Sandy said.
Years later, they exchanged letters as Sister Sandy entered the convent. Sister Eileen Marie closed her letters, "'Let us pray for one another.' She's been a gift in my life," Sister Sandy said.
Sister Eileen Marie attended meetings of the Ursuline Community even as she began to decline. "She participated as long as she could. She was present with her smile," Sister Sandy said.
Mrs. Zahn said: "I don't think I saw the woman that she wasn't happy. She had a positive attitude."
Surviving are stepsisters Phyllis Wurm and Mary Ellen Zahn and stepbrother, Gerald Meier.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at the Ursuline Center, with a Scripture vigil at 6:30 p.m. The funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Ursuline Center. Arrangements are by Coyle Funeral Home.
Tributes are suggested to the Ursuline Convent.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019