Eileen O. Glesser
Eileen O. Glesser, 86, of Genoa, Ohio (formerly of Elmore, Ohio) passed away suddenly on March 5, 2020. Eileen is survived by her children; son, Philip (Rita); daughter, Karen Hammel (Joseph) and grandchildren, Katherine Glesser (Robert Egnatchik), Benjamin St. John (Kassi), John Glesser, Michael St. John, Rebecca Glesser, and sister, Martha Miller (Waynesboro, Virginia). She had nine brothers and sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2015. They both donated their bodies to science through the University of Toledo College of Medicine. This is a wonderful gift for the future of Medical Education.
Eileen graduated from Belle Valley High (Ohio) in 1951. She moved to Cleveland in 1952, and worked for Republic Steel downtown. She spoke often about loving to shop at Higbee's after work. She met her husband, Bob, at a night class, and six months later they were married on March 7, 1959. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary together, in heaven.
In 1971, they moved their family to Elmore, Ohio and joined Grace Lutheran Church where she was active in women's groups and Bible Study. She had an enduring faith in God and rarely missed a Sunday service. She truly believed in angels and the power of God and the comfort of the Holy Spirit.
A celebration of her life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty Rd., Elmore, Ohio on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider Grace Lutheran Church, Elmore, Ohio.
