Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
More Obituaries for Eileen Otte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen V. Otte


1913 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen V. Otte Obituary
Eileen V. Otte

Eileen Virginia Otte, passed away, Saturday, March 23 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania after a short illness just seventy-two days short of her 106th birthday. She was born on June 3, 1913 at home on Vandalia Street in North Toledo to Charles and Georgia (Baars) Eurenius. She attended Riverside Elementary School and graduated from Waite High School in 1931 as sixth in her class in academic standing. Her senior yearbook quotation was "A good disposition is better than gold," and she was a member of the Periclean Literary Society. Eileen worked as a bookkeeper for 32 years at the former Toledo Pressed Steel. After retiring she spent many years as a poll worker for the Lucas County Board of Elections and was active in many clubs and activities. Eileen was an avid piano player and played daily until just a few years ago. Children in the family were always entertained with renditions of "Glow Worm" and other favorites. She was preceded in death by husband George Otte and her siblings Lawrence Eurenius and Anita Keeler. She was a beloved aunt to nieces Elaine (Frank) Robinson, Diane (Russell) Lee, Carole (David) Sendi, Karen (Jim) Rischman, and Lynn Eurenius and nephew Jay (Rosemary) Eurenius; thirteen grand nieces and nephews, and fourteen great-great nieces and nephews. Eileen was a long-time member of Salem Lutheran Church and later The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. The family will receive visitors at 11 am on Saturday, April 6, at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main Street, Sylvania OH 43560 with services to be conducted at 12 noon by the Reverend Brenda Peconge of The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Eileen's name are asked to consider Our Saviour, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or a . Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 4, 2019
