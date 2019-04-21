Elaine A Hoefflin



Elaine A. Hoefflin, 83, of Oregon, Ohio was joyfully reunited with the love of her life, Bill on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Landings of Oregon. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 25, 1935 to David and Velma (Merren) Boyd. She graduated from Maumee Valley Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. Elaine worked in the area as a registered nurse for over 23 years. She was a faithful member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and the Historical Society in Oregon and Jerusalem. Elaine enjoyed her cabin in the Upper Peninsula and winter travel to Bonita Springs, Florida.



Surviving are her children, Stephen (Gail) Hoefflin, Thomas (Rebecca) Hoefflin, Karin Hoefflin and Julia (Jerome) Sommers; 13 grandchildren; sister, Judy (Robert) Young; and sister-in-law, Frances Boyd. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hoefflin; son, Michael Hoefflin; parents; and brother, David Boyd.



The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, on Tuesday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Luther Home of Mercy or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019