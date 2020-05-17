Elaine A. Pachelieff
1939 - 2020
Elaine A. Pachelieff

Elaine A. Pachelieff, 80, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday April 23, 2020 at The Lakes of Monclova in Maumee, Ohio. Elaine was born in Northwood, Ohio on September 6, 1939 to Mona and Thomas Pachelieff, Sr. She attended Olney High School and was a graduate of Bowling Green State University. Elaine was a teacher in the Lake Local Schools for many years. Her hobbies included: playing piano, gardening and collecting Precious Moments and teddy bears. She was a longtime member of Northwood Church of God. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; sister in-law, Georgia Pachelieff and niece, Lisa Monaghan She is survived by her husband, Ernest Toth; brother, Thomas Pachelieff, Jr; nieces Carrie Jaquay and Caryn Pachelieff.

Elaine was a kind, loving generous and caring person who always thought of others. Private family services were held at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
